Large-Cap ETF (IWL) Hits New 52-Week High

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,714,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.