Chamber hears of growth and service to community from ETCC

Robison spoke positively of the growth, care and service to the community provided by ETCC, stating that they have maxed out their Gun Barrel City facility location. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Pediatrician Dr. Alice Splinter works alongside Dr. Douglas Curran who practices family medicine. Together they see 78-86 patients in a day through the clinic. “From May to December, we had approximately 7,000 patient visits that we saw with 46% comprising of Medicaid, 23-26% were nonfunded or private patients. The remainder were Medicare or your other commercial payers,” says Robison. He says that’s a good payer mix for their facility.