‘Cryptozoo’ Trailer: Dash Shaw’s Fantastical Sundance Animated Film Features Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera & More

By theplaylist
theplaylist.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, comic book writer/artist and filmmaker Dash Shaw presented his latest animated film, “Cryptozoo” at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival to much acclaim. Shaw was primarily known for his inventive comic book work but then quickly moved into animated filmmaking with “My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea,” which was critically acclaimed and had its world premiere at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

MoviesCollider

'Pet Sematary' Prequel Movie Adds Pam Grier to the Cast

The upcoming prequel to Stephen King's Pet Sematary just got a massive injection of cool now that Pam Grier has officially boarded the cast, as per Variety. It's only been two years since we last saw the story brought to life in the moderately successful retread directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, which in itself was a remake of the 1989 original that went on to get a largely unconnected sequel three years later, so the past was really the only place left to go.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Ben Whishaw endures the ‘Surge’ in this Sundance hit’s trailer

Had you told us in, say, 2012 that Ben Whishaw would become a beloved icon of children’s cinema, well, we probably wouldn’t have believed you. At that point, he was Q or Robert Frobisher in Cloud Atlas or, if you were particularly rakish, Grenouille, the serial-killing scent creator from Perfume: The Story of a Murder. But, alas, you replace Colin Firth as Paddington Bear in a film adaptation, and the next thing you know, you’re delighting children and, more importantly, film critics with your antics and softening your image. But with Surge, a hit from the last non-digital Sundance Film Festival back in 2020, Whishaw looks to break bad in that way that only a certain type of psychological thriller can enable an actor to do so. FilmRise, who acquired the rights after the fest, dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and it looks like the kind of thing you might want to leave the kids at home for.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Dune IMAX preview features new trailer and more

You can get an early look at the sandworms of science fiction movie Dune, if you happen to be near an IMAX screen. A short preview is being shown at select theatres across the US, and one in the UK. According to a post on the action movie‘s Twitter account,...
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Shudder’s Horror Film KANDISHA

Shudder has released this trailer for demonic horror film KANDISHA. From Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, best known for the cult hits INSIDE and LIVID. It’s summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it’s up to the three girls to break the curse.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Hit The Road’: Panah Panahi’s Directorial Debut Is Thrilling Cinema & A Breath Of Fresh Air [Cannes Review]

It would be disingenuous not to begin this review by mentioning that, yes, Panah Panahi is indeed related to the titan of Iranian cinema, Jafar Panahi. Panah is the acclaimed filmmaker’s son, and besides going to film school, he has also worked on his father’s films, most recently co-editing his latest feature, “3 Faces.” The most cynical among us may not be surprised to learn that the opening sequence of his feature debut “Hit the Road,” playing in Directors’ Fortnight, alone contains more thrilling cinema than most other films at this year’s Festival de Cannes put together. But a new effortless, clear-eyed talent is always worth celebrating.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Neon’s Sundance winner ‘Flee’ gets trailer and poster

Neon has released the first official trailer and poster for its Sundance winner Flee, the absorbing story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon to be husband.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Director Navot Papushado Talks ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ and Almost Directing ‘Death Wish’ [The Playlist Podcast]

There’s no shortage of underworld assassin action flicks these days – some just trying to ride the success wave created by “John Wick,” others trying to take it in a different direction. Thankfully, Netflix has one in “Gunpowder Milkshake” that harkens back to the classic assassin films of yore while also throwing a little Tarantino flavor and color in the mix to create a fun, ultraviolent adventure with a feminist spin. Director Navot Papushado joined The Playlist Podcast for a discussion on the film and his other previous and upcoming projects.
MoviesIGN

Cryptozoo - Official Trailer

Check out the mind-bending trailer for the upcoming film, Cryptozoo, featuring the voice talents of Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, Grace Zabriskie, and Angeliki Papoulia. The movie follows cryptozookeepers through a richly-drawn hallucinatory world as they struggle to capture a baku (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) and begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a zoo, or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. The film is written and directed by Dash Shaw, with Jane Samborski directing the animation. Cryptozoo arrives in theaters and on demand on August 20, 2021.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Ali & Ava’: Clio Barnard’s Unlikely Romance Strikes a Sweet Chord [Cannes Review]

What do fans of Sylvan Esso dance house remixes and Bob Dylan have in common? Almost nothing, you’d imagine, and you’d probably be right. But in Clio Barnard’s sweet, unlikely romance “Ali & Ava,” which premiered as part of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight program, the two titular characters—both from opposite musical camps—learn to find common ground in each other’s preferences and more, to share in each other’s lives. The film is a moving yet realistic exploration of a relationship across a cultural and class divide in northern England, and the film smartly skirts playing into the stereotypes of the region. However, Barnard can’t quite avoid the tropes of more conventional romantic fare, which don’t feel like pitfalls until the film’s predictable and tidy last act.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cryptozoo’ Trailer: Dash Shaw’s Psychedelic Animated Fantasia Builds a World Like No Other

“Cryptozoo” broke out of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year as one of the most innovative animated features of the year. Animator turned director Dash Shaw (“My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea”) builds a psychedelic world like you’ve never seen, envisioning hallucinatory creatures and casting voice talents Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Grace Zabriskie. Watch the exclusive official trailer for the film below.
MoviesGizmodo

Cryptozoo's First Trailer Reveals a Gorgeous and Dangerous Animated World

Writer-director Dash Shaw’s Cryptozoo—featuring animation direction by Jane Samborski—explores the limits of personal responsibility and the importance of stepping back to consider the big picture from time to time, especially one’s own ever-shifting place within it. io9 got to view the film early at Sundance, but now you can get a peek at what it’s all about from its first trailer.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Year Of The Everlasting Storm’: Neon’s Anthology Film Features Auteurs Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, David Lowery & More [Cannes Review]

The Robert Bresson quote that opens the anthology film “Year of the Everlasting Storm” — “you don’t create by adding, but by taking away” — makes a tidy adage of the time-honored idea that deprivation breeds innovation. Just as the signees of the Dogme 95 Manifesto believed that restricting themselves along various formal guidelines would enforce a newfound authenticity in their work, the seven directors contributing to this omnibus operate under the premise that the obstructions of the Covid-19 era could be more boon than bane, compelling them to get crafty and dig deeper.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The French Dispatch’: Frances McDormand, & Timothée Chalamet Discuss The Typos In The Film’s First Clip [Watch]

Well, Wes Anderson‘s “The French Dispatch” has premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and it appears to be a big hit, some saying it’s one of Anderson’s best pictures and even stronger than his celebrated last live-action film, “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Our critic Jessica Kiang wrote about the film, “’The French Dispatch”… is a work of such unparalleled Andersonian wit, that at times the sheer level of detail – mobile, static, graphic and typographic – that bedecked the screen was enough to make your correspondent’s jaw slacken.”
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘The Deceived’ Trailer: Paul Mescal Stars In Starz Thriller From The Creator Of ‘Derry Girls’

How well can you truly know someone? “The Deceived” tackles its own mysteries surrounding love, loss, and the darkest of thoughts when familiarity is all we have. This series, originally shown in the UK, marks a decidedly different viewpoint into humanity from creator and writer Lisa McGee. Best known for creating “Derry Girls,” McGee builds on a different genre this time with classic elements of deceit and mistrust at its center.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Turning Red’ Trailer: Pixar’s Latest Feature Is Directed By Domee Shi, The Oscar-Winner Behind The ‘Bao’ Short

While Pixar employees have reportedly grumbled that Pixar films have been going straight to Disney+ during the pandemic and post-pandemic, the animated studio is having a banner year and is not slowing down. Having just come off the Oscar-winning “Soul” in March (which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score), Pixar then released “Luca,” the Italian seaside, sea-monster friendship film. While that picture was the film in question going straight to Disney+, it’s terrific and yet another winner for Disney and their studio. And they have yet another film on the way in “Turning Red.”

