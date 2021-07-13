‘Cryptozoo’ Trailer: Dash Shaw’s Fantastical Sundance Animated Film Features Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera & More

Had you told us in, say, 2012 that Ben Whishaw would become a beloved icon of children’s cinema, well, we probably wouldn’t have believed you. At that point, he was Q or Robert Frobisher in Cloud Atlas or, if you were particularly rakish, Grenouille, the serial-killing scent creator from Perfume: The Story of a Murder. But, alas, you replace Colin Firth as Paddington Bear in a film adaptation, and the next thing you know, you’re delighting children and, more importantly, film critics with your antics and softening your image. But with Surge, a hit from the last non-digital Sundance Film Festival back in 2020, Whishaw looks to break bad in that way that only a certain type of psychological thriller can enable an actor to do so. FilmRise, who acquired the rights after the fest, dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and it looks like the kind of thing you might want to leave the kids at home for.