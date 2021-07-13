SociaLight: Phil Mickelson Gives Marlon Humphrey Advice

At his peak, Tiger Woods was the best golfer in the world. Period. It was actually surreal and almost other-worldly how much better he was than the rest of the players on the PGA Tour. His main rival for his peak years was a true phenom by the name of Phil Mickelson. A man so talented that while still in college and as an amateur, he won his first PGA tour event in 1991. Thirty years later and just shy of his 51st birthday, Mickelson became the oldest Major champion in golf history when he won the PGA Championship in May. In between those two titles, Mickelson won 43 other PGA Tour events, including five other majors.