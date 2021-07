The 247Sports Final Transfer Top 150 Rankings are out and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote finishes as the No. 15 overall prospect from the transfer portal. For many months Bucknuts has mentioned Gaoteote as being highly interested in Ohio State. Gaoteoete was in the transfer portal since December of 2020. While there has been no formal announcement to this point, as detailed on Bucknuts earlier this month by Patrick Murphy, Gaoteote appeared in Ohio State’s student directory in mid-June, listing his major as human development and family science ahead of the school's six-week summer session. Gaoteote was in an Instagram story picture with his cousin and current Buckeye defensive tackle Haskell Garrett a few days later.