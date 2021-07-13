Mj Rodriguez Reacts to Becoming First Trans Best Actress Emmy Nominee: ‘This Is for Us’
“Pose” star Mj Rodriguez has made history as the first transgender performer to receive an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Rodriguez has been playing powerhouse house mother and nurse Blanca Rodriguez on the ballroom drama “Pose” for the past three seasons. “Pose” took its final bow this year and is going out with a bang thanks to this historic Emmy nomination — and more. Billy Porter was also nominated for Lead Actor for his performance as Pray Tell, and “Pose” was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for the second time.www.indiewire.com
