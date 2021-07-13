Cancel
CMS considers coverage of Biogen’s costly new Alzheimer’s drug

By Anuja Vaidya
MedCity News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans to review Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug and decide whether to cover it. The expensive drug’s benefit, however, is still uncertain. On Monday, CMS opened a National Coverage Determination analysis, the process through which the agency determines Medicare coverage, for Biogen’s Aduhelm,...

medcitynews.com

#Cms#Drugs#Medicare#Fda Approval#Cms#Fda#Cary#Kaiser Family Foundation#Ncd
