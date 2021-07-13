CMS considers coverage of Biogen’s costly new Alzheimer’s drug

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “Pharmacy Automation Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022,” the pharmacy automation market is expected reach US$ 9.55 Bn by 2022, as healthcare providers and retail pharmacies are focusing to reduce incidences of medication errors and adverse drugs effects. In addition, pharmacists are facing pressure from increasing number patients. Thus, hospital as well as retail pharmacies are installing advanced technologies to reduce medication errors. In addition, retail drug chains across the world are focusing to reduce their operating cost due to rising drug prices and reducing drug reimbursements. Advanced pharmacy automation solutions not only reduce medication errors but also help in inventory management. Automation also reduces number of staff required to manage and control pharmacy operations which reduces cost per employee for healthcare providers. All these benefits are expected spur the demand for pharmacy automation solutions through the forecast period 2016 – 2022.