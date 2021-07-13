CCLUMC holds 16th annual golf tournament

The tournament raised $27,000 for the church’s Community Outreach Programs. There were 125 sponsors and 80 golfers that made the tournament a success despite a mid-day rain storm. Our major sponsor was “Big Daddy’s Flea Market” and Shirley Hart once again kicked off the tournament with a wonderful contribution. She was followed by our incredible merchants and church members that sponsored this key fundraiser for the Outreach Programs. There were also 25 volunteers that made this happen and the incredible staff at the Pinnacle Club and Teague Chevrolet for providing the Hole-in-One car.