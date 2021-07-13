What is sunk cost? And how to calculate it

If your house has multiple keys for each entry into the home, it might be time to get your locks rekeyed so you don’t have to walk around with a full set of jingling keys anymore. Consolidating keys is undoubtedly the most convenient reason to call a locksmith. However, it’s far more frustrating to have to call a locksmith if your keys are irretrievably lost or your locks aren’t working. Thankfully, a reputable locksmith can get you back into your house—even after hours! You might be asking, “How much does a locksmith cost?” The average price range is $97 to $215, with $156 as the national average. The price depends on if you need a locksmith after hours and the kind of locksmithing you need. You can also hire a locksmith to install an electronic lock or new deadbolts. We’ve put together a complete breakdown so you can better understand how much a locksmith costs.