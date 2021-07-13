What is sunk cost? And how to calculate it
The sunk or lost cost in economics refers to those retrospective expenses that have been made and that cannot be recovered over time. According to the Economipedia , sunk costs include money, time or other resources that have been invested in a project or activity and that can never be recovered. Basically, they are the expenses that you will inevitably have to do to achieve what you set out to do. For this reason, they should not be taken into account in economic investment decisions as they are costs that must be seen in the past.www.registercitizen.com
