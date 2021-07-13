Cancel
Emmy Nomination Snubs & Surprises: MJ Rodriguez, ‘The Boys’, ‘Small Axe’

By Gregory Ellwood
theplaylist.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Television Academy giveth and the Television Academy taketh away. Even in a year with insanely wide-open races in the comedy and drama categories, the Television Academy raised eyebrows once again with the 2021 Emmy Awards. Granted, it could have been much, much worse. And sure, it doesn’t look great that almost the entire cast of “SNL” got nominated one way or another (we’re not really exaggerating), but there was some genuine joy among the rubble of nominations this morning.

TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. on “Giving People Their Flowers” During BET Awards’ “Year of the Woman”

Stars including Queen Latifah, Issa Rae, Lil Nas X and Taraji P. Henson walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's show, among the first to return to pre-pandemic norms. Sunday night’s BET Awards marked the first major awards show to return to the pre-pandemic format, rolling out the red carpet in Los Angeles for the likes of Issa Rae, H.E.R., Cardi B, Andra Day, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion.
Celebritiesmynews13.com

'Pose' star breaks ground as 1st transgender actress with lead Emmy nod

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Pose" co-star Mj Rodriguez made Emmy history Tuesday by becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated for a leading-performance Emmy Award in a primetime series. Rodriguez is the third transgender performer overall to receive an Emmy nomination. Laverne Cox received multiple nominations for best supporting...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Mj Rodriguez’s Reaction to Her Historic Emmy Nomination Reminds Us Why Representation Matters

For three seasons, Mj Rodriguez served one of the most dynamic performances on the groundbreaking FX series Pose. Now, the actress has made history as the first trans woman to earn a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Rodriguez’s nomination comes as Pose — which chronicles the underground ballroom scene in 1980s New York City — ends its run with a powerful third and final season, and the actress’ reaction to her history-making nomination reminded everyone why representation matters.
CelebritiesTimes-Herald

Mj Rodriguez's Emmy joy: 'I felt seen'

Mj Rodriguez didn't just win her first Emmy nomination. The “Pose” star made history, becoming the first trans performer to earn a lead acting nomination. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a1246b403cd1441284584477b3e74661.
MusicHollywood Life

MJ Rodriguez: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Pose’ Star Who Made Emmy History

Transgender actress Mj Rodriguez earned a historic Emmy nomination for her acclaimed role in ‘Pose’. Here are five key things to know about Mj. The 2021 Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13, and the results were historic for Mj Rodriguez. The 30-year-old actress earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in FX’s drama series Pose. That honor made Mj the first openly transgender woman to be recognized in a lead acting category at the Emmys. She was understandably moved by the historic nomination, telling IndieWire: “It’s astounding, and not just for me. I’m winning for so many people out there, so many babies out there, the generation that comes after me — that’s who it’s for, not me.”

