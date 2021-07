First meeting in VarsityBound era. The Eagles will have their hands full against a very good I-35 offense that ranks fourth in 2A in batting average and second in on-base percentage. Expect Micah DeHaan (5-4, 3.40 ERA) to get the chance against the Roadrunners after shutting out Chariton in the quarterfinals in 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. I-35 isn’t afraid to take walks but they also can string together several hits and put up runs in a hurry. PC’s pitching staff and defense will need to be sharp to win this one. DeHaan can also bring some pop of his own to the plate where he hits .326 with 11 RBIs and a team-high 15 walks.