The Red Sox announced they’ve agreed to a two-year contract extension with closer Matt Barnes. The deal also contains a club option covering the 2024 campaign. Barnes will play out the remainder of this season on the $4.5M deal he signed last winter to avoid arbitration. He’ll receive a $1.75M signing bonus, followed by successive salaries of $7.25M and $7.5M in 2022 and 2023. The option is priced at $8M (with a $2.25M buyout) and can escalate by a maximum of $2M based upon Barnes’ games finished totals over the coming years. Overall, it’s an $18.75M guarantee for the ISE Baseball client that can max out at $26.5M if he hits all the escalators and the Red Sox exercise the option. The average annual value (calculated for luxury tax purposes) checks in at $9.375M.