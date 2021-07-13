Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

10 Hair Tools You Need in Your Arsenal For Effortless Waves and Frizz-Free Blowouts

By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you want to embrace effortless, beachy waves for the summer or get a salon-quality blowout at home, investing in a good-quality hair tool is all you need to make your hair look fabulous. Target has pages and pages of innovative hair tools, and we rounded up the best ones for all your styling needs. From traditional hairdryers and blowout brushes that will cut down drying time to curling irons, interchangeable wands, beach wavers, and everything in between, Target has the right hair tool for you. Keep reading for our top picks!

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Arsenal#Curling#Salon#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Skin CarePopSugar

Forget Coffin and Stiletto — You'll Be Mesmerized by the "Duck Feet" Nail Shape

The nail community has a real flair for dazzling creations, but their talent extends past just trendy nail-art designs. It's more popular than ever to play with the shape of your nails — not just the color of the polish and design on top of them. From classics like square and oval tips to more uncommon shapes like edge, ballerina, and coffin, there are so many different nail styles awaiting your consideration for your next salon appointment, including one that's gaining a lot of attention on TikTok (and therefore, a lot of search on Google) recently: duck nails.
Hair CarePopSugar

7 Bestselling Hair Tools That Will Level Up Your Styling Routine — All From Amazon

There is nothing better than having a great hair day. The feeling like you just got the chicest blowout at the salon makes the day just that much better. If you want to recreate the coolest hairstyles of the season, you need to invest in a good hair tool. We rounded up the best hair tools on Amazon, so you can find the perfect one for your hairstyling needs. Whether you're looking for a good hairdryer, curling iron, straightener, or beach waver, or something else, customers on Amazon are raving about these bestselling hair tools.
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

With Color Wow's Dream Coat Spray, My Hair Was Frizz-Free Even in Miami’s Humidity

My hair is fairly easy to manage, but the one thing that's the bane of my existence is frizz, making humidity my arch-nemesis. I have tried everything from deep conditioning masks to hydrating leave-ins, but alas, my hair doesn't cooperate. With sporadic weather patterns and the constant switch between thunderstorms to 90-degree sunshine within a day, my hair never stood a chance against summer humidity. A friend suggested trying out Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, and after reading so many great reviews, I felt a slight glimmer of hope.
Hair Caretalesbuzz.com

Curl or straighten your hair with Switch Duo tool for 72% off

You love playing around with your hair and incorporating different styles into your everyday look. However, your style options are lacking lately because you don’t have the right hair tools to achieve the latest looks. There’s always some new “viral” hairstyle going around on TikTok that you’d love to try....
Skin CarePopSugar

8 Beauty Products I Turn to When My Goal Is to Maximize My Glow

Truth be told, I'm never not trying to maximize my glow. Radiant skin (with just a little brow gel and mascara) is my ideal beauty look regardless of the season, so I try to curate my routine with gentle and hydrating cleansers and exfoliants that will boost my skin's overall health and makeup products that are infused with even more skin-care benefits and illuminating particles.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

Tea Tree Shampoo Is The Ticket To A Fresh Scalp & Shiny Hair: Our 11 Best Finds

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Considering tea tree oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it’s no surprise you can find the essential oil (EO) in a host of cleansers—that is, face washes and shampoos. It’s an ingredient that will give you the proper scrub you need—leaving you feeling fresh and rejuvenated—without aggravating your skin barrier.
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

22 Sulfate-Free Shampoos That Won't Dry Out Your Scalp or Hair

In recent years, an increasing number of brands have been releasing sulfate-free shampoos, and with good reasons. Sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate are ingredients commonly added to shampoos to make them suds and lather, creating a pleasant shower experience but also stripping your hair and scalp of natural oils and drying them out.
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

We Have Very Different Hair Types, But We Agree on This Hair Tool

Do you remember that exciting day back at the end of June when we nicely asked our Instagram followers to vote on hairstyles they wanted to see come to life? I, for one, voted for a '90s-inspired 'do and beach waves, and it turns out most other people did as well, as they were the winning styles from our poll. Sure, on paper, they might sound standard, but it's more complicated than that. How do two people with very different hair types achieve the same look? By investing in the right tool.
ApparelPopSugar

10 Under Armour Jackets That Will Help You Slay Your Workout No Matter the Weather

Ever experience a runner's high so intense you felt like you could outrun a thunderstorm? Well, with Under Armour's collection of high-performance jackets, it's a real possibility. Whether you're looking for a jacket to wear in the rain, during every warmup, or for post-workout recovery, Under Armour technology is designed to help you push through. If you're sick of wearing a windbreaker that feels like a crinkly plastic bag, or you have a love-hate relationship with your warm yet suffocating puffer jacket, it's about time you invested in a new one that's both comfortable and functional. Ahead, check out the top 10 jackets from Under Armour that are sure to address your every athletic need.
Hair CareWPRI

Best bridal hair styling tools

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. After months of planning and effort, you want your bridal look to be effortless. To achieve that perfect look, your stylist may need an arsenal of tools. Planning and purchasing those tools ahead of time can save you from sending bridesmaids out to frantically search for a bobby pin while you prepare for your first looks. But with so many choices on the market and so many important details to consider, finding the right product can be overwhelming.
Skin Careohmymag.co.uk

Peptides: The anti-ageing ingredient you need in your arsenal

Peptides are one of the most hyped ingredients when it comes to anti-ageing. When used in our skincare routines, peptides help revitalise the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. But that’s not all; many types of peptides exist in skincare, with some tackling hydration, firmness and even inflammation. What...
Hair CareTelegraph

How to keep coloured hair looking fresher for longer

One thing you soon realise when you colour your hair is that the trip to the salon is only the start of the story. That’s just as true when you’re growing out your colour. I’ve noticed many more women proudly sporting their grey lately, but take note, embracing nature still involves a few chemicals and a lot of upkeep to keep things smooth and shiny. Weekly masks, heated oils, scalp ‘purifiers’ and exfoliators… it’s easy to end up with a cabinet full of half- used bottles. So here’s what I find genuinely beneficial.
ApparelPopSugar

Enamel Jewelry Is Everywhere This Summer — Here Are 15 Ways to Try the Trend

This summer, we want to wear things that are fun, colorful, and make us happy. One of the accessory looks we've been seeing everywhere is enamel jewelry, and it's just as vibrant as you'd expect. Whether you're looking for white or black enamel, or something more fun, like a neon look, these 15 styles are a fun way to elevate your jewelry game.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

The 11 Best Diffusers For Shiny, Frizz-Free Curls

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Here's what all curly-haired folks know to be true: To get your springs just right, you need the right technique, products, healthy habits, and—yes—tools. For...
Skin CareCosmopolitan

The Best Drugstore Face Wash and Cleanser for Your Skin Type

As someone who has tried every single face wash on the market (oh, you think I'm joking?!), let me let you in on a little secret: Drugstore face wash gets the job done just as well as the expensive stuff—if not better. Like, sure, the beautiful packaging of $$$ products is nice, but when it comes to my skin, I really just want something that works. But hear me when I say not all drugstore face washes are created equal. So the next time you're at the store, bypass the other bottles and go straight for one of these 15 best drugstore face washes. And whatever you do, don't judge it by the packaging, k? Now let's get into the important stuff:
MakeupMindBodyGreen

How To Tell If You Have Hooded Eyes & 9 Makeup Tips To Make Them Pop

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to applying eye makeup, the shape of your lids is an important factor to mind. Let's be clear: All eye shapes can look striking with any beat, whether you have a round, almond, monolid, or hooded structure. But a few makeup tips can simply accentuate your shape and make it pop—just as how you might have a range of go-to hues to flatter the color of your orbs.
Hair CareElite Daily

The Best Shampoos For Purple Hair

You finally have the purple hair of your dreams, so now it’s time to choose a shampoo that’ll help protect and maintain your color. While you might be inclined to use something like Clairol Shimmer Lights, know that purple toning shampoos are actually meant to reduce brassy undertones in blonde hair — not enhance purple pigments. The best shampoos for purple hair, on the other hand, will intensify your color by depositing a hint (or in some cases, more than a hint) of purple pigment, whether it be violet or lilac. So naturally, when it comes to choosing the best shampoo for your hair, the most important thing to consider is what shade of purple you’re going for.
ApparelPopSugar

People on TikTok Are Freaking Out Over the Flattering Fit of This $31 Amazon Corset Top

Every once in a while, a great piece comes along that catches our attention. Then everyone on TikTok buys it and we know we really need it for ourselves as well. That's the case with this incredibly flattering and versatile L'Vow Mesh Bustier Boned Corset Top ($31). People have been posting videos of themselves wearing it, and we are so impressed with the quality and fit.
ApparelPopSugar

Take the Stress Out of Getting Dressed With These Easy Summer Outfit Ideas

Summer fashion tends to get a bad rap compared to other seasons, with the sweltering temperatures undeniably limiting options of what to wear. The risk of sweat stains and uncomfortable chafing may tempt you to reach for a tank top and leggings every morning — but just because it's hot outside doesn't mean that your sense of style has to suffer. An airy minidress or a perfect pair of denim shorts can form the foundation for countless different outfit combinations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy