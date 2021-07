DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland chose to bowl first against South Africa and ended up being bowled out in losing the first ever Twenty20 between them by 33 runs at Malahide on Monday. South Africa was restricted to a sub-par 165-7 bolstered by tailender Kagiso Rabada’s four boundaries in the last over, but Ireland couldn’t round up a chase. At 46-5 in the eighth over, it was all but over. The Irish dragged out all 20 overs and finished on 132-9.