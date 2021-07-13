Matt Henningsen earns CoSIDA first-team Academic All-American honors
Wisconsin’s Twitter account called Matt Henningsen the “smartest guy in the history of the world.”. Of course, they have their biases. After all, though, not an overwhelming amount of people can say they graduated with a 4.0 GPA in electrical engineering. The UW defensive end added to his lengthy list of academic accolades when he was named a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Three other Big Ten football players earned first-team honors, and Henningsen was one of 12 players who posted a 4.0 GPA.247sports.com
