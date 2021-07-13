Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Matt Henningsen earns CoSIDA first-team Academic All-American honors

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin’s Twitter account called Matt Henningsen the “smartest guy in the history of the world.”. Of course, they have their biases. After all, though, not an overwhelming amount of people can say they graduated with a 4.0 GPA in electrical engineering. The UW defensive end added to his lengthy list of academic accolades when he was named a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Three other Big Ten football players earned first-team honors, and Henningsen was one of 12 players who posted a 4.0 GPA.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Kolodziej
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#Cosida#All American#Twitter#Wisconsin Football#Badgerfootball#Gpa#Uw#The Ivey League#Princeton#Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Football247Sports

Fall Camp Preview: Defensive End

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is set to open fall camp next month in preparation for the 2021 season. Continuing our position-by-position outlook, here's a look at what the Badgers have at the defensive end position entering the fall... Get breaking news/updates sent straight to your inbox -- sign up for...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Oklahoma Statethespun.com

SEC Football Coach Has Warning For Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC is widely considered the best conference in college football, and reports have emerged today that Big 12 titans Oklahoma and Texas want in. Those reports have one SEC head coach intrigued enough to give a warning to them. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Texas A&M head coach...
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The West Virginia News

The reported move of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is leading to a lot of speculation about the rest of the Big 12 Conference. What will happen to the league’s remaining schools if the Sooners and the Longhorns do bolt for the SEC? Will the league choose to remain in tact, perhaps adding other schools? Or will it dismantle, with everyone on their own, hoping to find a new landing spot?
Texas State247Sports

Mike Leach sounds off on playing at Texas A&M

Mississippi State heads to play Texas A&M at Kyle Field this season. with the Bulldogs making the trip on Oct. 2. And Mississippi State coach Mike Leach knows a thing or two about that particular road trip. “It's one of the greatest places to play on earth,” Leach said at...
Louisville, KY247Sports

Photo gallery: Louisville women's basketball recruiting targets

The Run 4 The Roses event in Louisville last week was loaded with elite prospects. And a number of those prospects are on the University of Louisville women's basketball staffs recruiting radar. Cardinal Authority publisher Jody Demling spent two days at the event and has this photo gallery. One of...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Former 5-star prospect Moussa Cisse to announce transfer decision

One of the top basketball prospects in the transfer portal and key Oklahoma State target is set to announce his decision Thursday. Former Memphis center and five-star recruit Moussa Cisse tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he will reveal his future destination Thursday on ESPN. He is expected to choose between Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy