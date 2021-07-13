Democrat announces bid to represent Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District
The leader of a Janesville business organization announced Tuesday she will run for Congress as a Democrat for a seat currently held by a two-term Republican incumbent. Ann Roe, president of Downtown Janesville Inc., announced her bid for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who has not yet announced his reelection plans and didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday.lacrossetribune.com
