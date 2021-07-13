Cancel
Santa Margarita, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Santa Margarita

By Travis Schlepp
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJVRS_0avhu4Fa00

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. - An Atascadero man was killed Monday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. outside Santa Margarita near the intersection of Highway 101 and Tassajara Creek Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 1997 Harley ridden by 67-year-old Randolph Earl was traveling north on Highway 101.

Meanwhile, a 2021 Jeep driven by a 45-year-old Sacramento man turned onto the highway from Tassajara Creek Road directly in the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the side of the Jeep and Earl was thrown from the bike.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, CHP said.

