Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New device harvests power from sweaty fingertips

By Brooks Hays
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bviKU_0avhu1bP00
Researchers used the new energy-harvesting device, which makes energy from wearers sweat, to power a small vitamin C-sensing system. Photo by Lu Yin

July 13 (UPI) -- Even the best air conditioning units are struggling to keep up with the heat waves that are melting much of the Western United States.

For those waking up to sweaty sheets, there's some good news.

While a new energy-harvesting device developed by scientists at the University of California, San Diego, won't make wearers any cooler, it could help them lower their energy bills and shrink their carbon footprint.

The device, described Tuesday in the journal Joule, harvests energy from the sweaty fingertips of wearers as they sleep.

Previous technologies designed to harvest energy from sweat were rather inefficient.

They required wearers to exercise vigorously, running or biking for long periods of time -- meaning wearers had to perform a lot of work to get just a little energy.

"Normally, you want maximum return on investment in energy. You don't want to expend a lot of energy through exercise to get only a little energy back," senior author Joseph Wang said in a press release.

"But here, we wanted to create a device adapted to daily activity that requires almost no energy investment -- you can completely forget about the device and go to sleep or do desk work like typing, yet still continue to generate energy. You can call it 'power from doing nothing,'" said Wang, a professor of nanoengineering at the UCSD.

Engineers targeted the fingertips because of their high concentration sweat glands.

Scientists estimate humans evolved sweat glands in their hands and fingers to help them grip objects such as tools.

"Sweat rates on the finger can reach as high as a few microliters per square centimeter per minute," said co-author Lu Yin.

"This is significant compared to other locations on the body, where sweat rates are maybe two or three orders of magnitude smaller," said Yin, a nanoengineering doctoral student working in Wang's lab.

The new device relies on a biofuel cell, which is powered by lactate, a dissolved compound found in sweat.

The cell is surrounded by a carbon nanotube foam coated with hydrogel to maximize sweat absorption.

Inside the cell, an anode featuring bioenzyme oxidizes the lactate. As the electrons taken from the lactate flow toward the platinum cathode, they are used to trigger a reduction reaction that converts oxygen into water.

This reactions completes the circuit, returning the electrons to the lactate and generating an electric current.

Scientists attached piezoelectric generators, which convert mechanical energy to electricity, to the device to further boost its power-generating capabilities.

During sleep, the device can capture as much as 300 mega Joules during a single night, enough to power a small electronic device.

During lab tests, researchers used the device to power a vitamin C- and sodium-sensing system.

Scientists hope to boost the technology's efficiency so that it can be used to power a variety of wearable electronics and biosensors.

"We want to make this device more tightly integrated in wearable forms, like gloves," Yin said. "We're also exploring the possibility of enabling wireless connection to mobile devices for extended continuous sensing."

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Mobile Devices#Harvests#New Energy#Electronic Device#Ucsd#Sweat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsCourthouse News Service

New Wearable Device Can Power Electronics While You Sleep

(CN) — Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a small fingertip device that can generate power from human sweat regardless of the wearer’s activity level. The tiny device is a thin flexible strip that is worn over a fingertip and can generate small amounts of electricity...
ElectronicsPosted by
Daily Mail

Your next phone charger could be at your (sweaty) fingertips! Scientists develop a thin, wearable strip that generates electricity from your moist hands as you sleep

A new wearable device that wraps around your finger like a plaster can harvest sweat while you sleep and use it to generate electricity, its developers claim. The prototype device only stores up a trickle of power at the moment, and would take about three weeks of constant wear to power a smartphone, but the developers from University of California, San Diego, hope to increase capacity in future.
Sciencehypebeast.com

Researchers Have Found a Way To Convert Fingertip Sweat Into Electricity

Throughout the years, modes of generating electricity from various types of waste have been developed, but a new study has found a way to convert sweat from our own fingertips into usable energy. A group of nano-engineering researchers from the University of California San Diego have found that fingertips produce...
ElectronicsSmithonian

New Wearable Medical Sensors Run on Fingertip Sweat

A newly developed medical sensor runs on fingertip sweat, reports Rachel Fritts for Science. The researchers behind this perspiration-powered device were able to make it thin and flexible like a Band-Aid by ditching the need for bulky batteries that weigh down other medical sensors. Even without batteries, the slim new sensors could be used to detect measures of health and nutrition such as blood-glucose levels, heart rate or vitamin deficiencies.
Skin Carewvasfm.org

New Manicure Implants Chip to Keep Digital Contact Details at Fingertips

A new type of manicure is allowing customers to keep their digital contact details at their fingertips and share the information with others in seconds. Hundreds of customers in Dubai are paying for microchip manicures. Hanane Spiers says, “Now if I’m in a loud place and I want to share my Instagram or my social media, I say: ‘Scan my finger!'”
ElectronicsEmbedded.com

Making energy harvesting work for edge IoT devices

Micro energy harvesting, in the order of microwatts or milliwatts can provide potentially inexhaustible electrical energy captured from the ambient environment, ideal for IoT sensors. IoT deployments continue to progress as organizations pursue digital transformation, and as smart living – in all its forms – holds the key to enhancing...
EngineeringTrendHunter.com

Fingertip Energy Generators

Inspired by Band-Aid, the wearable finger strip acts like a fingertip energy generator. The thin, flexible strip generates energy as soon as it is worn on the finger, even while the user is sleeping. Fingertips produce exponentially more sweat than other parts of the body, making them an excellent energy source for this device.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Transcription Devices

The Mobvoi AI Recorder is an efficiency focused solution for professionals looking to seamlessly capture audio from meetings and transcribe it without the need for any manual work. The compact device harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to transcribe audio in either English or Mandarin Chinese with an accuracy rate of 94%. The audio will be converted to text for easily keeping track of what was said, which will eliminate the tedious task of having to perform the transcription manually.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Grab This Amazing 30800mAh Power Bank For Your Apple Device At $21

Without applying any special discount code at the checkout, you can get the Pxwaxpy 30800mAh Power Bank today for $20.94. Today’s offer allows you to save directly 15 percent on the original price and clip the on-page coupon to score an extra 5 percent discount. The 30,800mAh power bank can...
Electronicsgorgenewscenter.com

New device claims to “reduces the stench of flatulence”

(NOTE NATURE) Here’s a gift that’s a real gas. A new device — called The FartVac — is a hand-operated air pump that utilizes an activated carbon filter and clams to reduce the smell of flatulence. “FartVac is the world’s first fart vacuum and filtering system. Using a hand-activated air...
Electronicsausdroid.net

Mobvoi AI recorder — A new device from an established name

It’s not often we see a big sidestep from manufacturers looking to branch out. Mobvoi, makers of the Ticwatch devices and Earbuds Gesture have done exactly that. The Mobvoi AI recorder is something a bit different and could be very useful in both personal and corporate life. Where this particular...
Cell PhonesStamford Advocate

DefenderShield Announces the Launch of Ultra Armor™ Technology, the Most Effective 5G and EMF Radiation Shielding Developed to Date

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. DefenderShield®, a global leader in EMF (Electromagnetic Field) radiation shielding and education, is excited to announce the launch of Ultra Armor™ Shielding Technology, the first EMF shielding ever developed that can effectively block all wireless signals, including the full spectrum of 5G (Fifth Generation) frequencies used by network providers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Smartphone screens could be powerful sensors without modifications

The touchscreen technology used in billions of smartphones and tablets could also be used as a powerful sensor, without the need for any modifications. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have demonstrated how a typical touchscreen could be used to identify common ionic contaminants in soil or drinking water by dropping liquid samples on the screen, the first time this has been achieved.
Electronicssanjuanjournal.com

CoolEdge AC Review: Is CoolEdge Portable Air Cooler Worth It

CoolEdge AC is a compact, highly portable, and utterly efficient high-tech cooling device capable of cooling any environment within a few minutes. It utilizes evaporation technology to supply fresh and cold air to your immediate surroundings. The personalized cooler uses little energy to supply cold air, making it the best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy