Chester County Community Foundation Proud to Announce New Education & Scholarship Fund
WEST CHESTER, PA – July 13, 2021 – The Chester County Community Foundation (CCCCF) is pleased to announce the creation of a new fund created by the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce (SCCCC). The fund agreement was signed by members of the Chamber leadership and Chester County Community Foundation staff at the clubhouse at Hartefeld National, a premier golf club located in Avondale.
