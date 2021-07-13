Will Biden cancel student debt with an executive order?

Before President Joe Biden enacts student loan cancellation, 5 things must happen. Here’s what you need to know. It seems like every day there is some legislator, advocate, or student loan borrower calling on Biden to cancel student loan debt. Some say he promised student loan cancellation when running for president. Others say he said he would cancel student loans day one. Still others say he hasn’t cancelled enough student loan debt. The reality is that Biden has cancelled $3 billion of student loans since becoming president. Call the amount substantial. Call it insignificant. However, most student loan borrowers are focused on the potential for a larger prize: wide-scale student loan cancellation. Many don’t understand what’s taking so long, why it hasn’t happen, and when they can expect their student loans to get cancelled. Here’s the thing: like most things, there is a process. Congress hasn’t cancelled student loans because there’s not enough support in Congress from both political parties to cancel student loans, whether for $10,000 or $50,000. Will Biden cancel student loan debt? For that to happen, five things must happen: