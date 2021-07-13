Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Studio Movie Grill to reopen newest location in Fort Worth after pandemic, restructuring

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 12 days ago

Studio Movie Grill is reopening its Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, its newest location, for the first time since 2020, according to a news release. The Chisholm Trail location finished construction in July 2020, opened Aug. 28, in time for Christopher Nolan’s mid-pandemic release “Tenet,” and then had to close in January as government mandates brought an end to in-person movie-going, a spokeswoman said.

www.star-telegram.com

