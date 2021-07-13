Studio Movie Grill to reopen newest location in Fort Worth after pandemic, restructuring
Studio Movie Grill is reopening its Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, its newest location, for the first time since 2020, according to a news release. The Chisholm Trail location finished construction in July 2020, opened Aug. 28, in time for Christopher Nolan’s mid-pandemic release “Tenet,” and then had to close in January as government mandates brought an end to in-person movie-going, a spokeswoman said.www.star-telegram.com
