Kriti Sanon’s ‘Mimi’ Gets Release Date, Film To Premiere On Netflix, Jio Cinema

Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Mimi which she is all set to shoulder by herself delivering a strong performance. The actress had gained 15 kilos for this film, where she will be seen as a surrogate mother. Talking about shooting for Mimi before the lockdown, Kriti shared with a leading portal, “God has been kind to me because I completed Mimi just 10 days before the lockdown was announced. If I would have been in the middle of shooting then it would have been extremely difficult because I had put on 15 kilograms for the role. After the first lockdown was announced, the shooting only began after around six months. So to maintain the weight and the continuity would have been a task.”