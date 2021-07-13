Kriti Sanon’s ‘Mimi’ Gets Release Date, Film To Premiere On Netflix, Jio Cinema
MUMBAI, India — Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film “Mimi” is set to arrive on July 30. The movie, which also features Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar, will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema. Sanon took to Instagram to announce the release date and share a new poster of the film. Besides Sanon, the poster also features Tripathi and Tamhankar. “This July, the unexpected offer will change her […]www.thefloridastar.com
