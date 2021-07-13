Cancel
Health Services

Wrong patient received a kidney transplant at Ohio hospital, officials say

By Chacour Koop
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 12 days ago

An Ohio hospital system says two employees are on leave after a kidney was transplanted into the wrong patient, media outlets report. Cleveland-based University Hospitals said a transplant patient received a kidney intended for another patient on July 2, WEWS reported. A hospital spokesperson said the kidney was compatible with the patient, who is recovering, but another patient’s transplant was delayed, the news outlet reported.

Ohio State
#Kidney Transplant#University Hospitals
