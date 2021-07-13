Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Harley-Davidson unveils new Sportster S model

By Brandon Anderegg
Biz Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley-Davidson’s new Sportster S model will hit dealerships this fall with a $14,999 price tag, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker announced today. The Sportster S model is built on Harley’s new Revolution engine, which is the same engine used in Harley’s Pan America touring model launched earlier this year. The Sportster S is powered by a 1252cc v-twin engine called the “Revolution Max 1250T.”

biztimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportster#Pan America#1252cc#The Sportster S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Harley-Davidson Finally Has a Winning Electric Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is doing something for its LiveWire brand it should have done from the start: creating an entirely new brand identity. By making LiveWire a separate operating business distinct from the Harley brand, this small but significant change could help its electric motorcycle become a viable business in its own right that returns the motorcycle maker to growth.
Milwaukee, WIBiz Times

Harley-Davidson Museum breaks ground on new event venue

The Harley-Davidson Museum on Thursday broke ground for construction of its new year-round event venue, The Garage. Construction on the 8,200-square-foot single-story building is expected to wrap in spring 2022. The new Garage will replace the museum’s seasonal event space, Chrome, on the southeast corner of the 20-acre riverfront property at 400 W. Canal St. in Milwaukee. The project was first announced in May.
Milwaukee, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Harley-Davidson reports income in 2Q, launches used bike marketplace

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. on Wednesday announced some encouraging financial results on Wednesday, reporting its second-quarter net income was $206.3 million. During the second quarter of 2020, the motorcycle maker reported a loss. On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.33. In addition, Harley-Davidson...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson Museum Worth $12 Million

Schlitz beer may have made Milwaukee famous, but the Cream City’s most famous and widely available product is the Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The firm has retailers in 98 countries spanning the globe. So strong is the brand loyalty that the H-D logo is frequently requested by customers at tattoo parlors. The firm’s headquarters remains at 3700 W. Juneau Ave., where the first factory was built in the back yard of the home of William C. Davidson (1846-1923). His sons Walter Davidson, Sr. (1876-1942), William A. Davidson (1870-1937) and Arthur Davidson (1881-1950) founded the firm in 1903 with their neighbor, engineer William S. Harley (1880-1943). Since 1915 the company has set aside one of each model made, storing the machines along with an incredible amount of corporate memorabilia in its warehouses and other facilities. The collection of motorcycles includes the earliest known H-D vehicle, Serial Number One.
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Wildcat Harley-Davidson under new ownership

LONDON—London's Wildcat Harley-Davidson is under new ownership after Steve and Anne Deli announced their purchase of the dealership on Thursday. The pair purchased Wildcat Harley-Davidson from previous owner Scott Maddux. The new owners plans to retain the strong and highly recognizable name "Wildcat Harley-Davidson," as well as its iconic dealership...
CarsJalopnik

Harley-Davidson Just Launched Its Own Craigslist

It shouldn’t be that hard to find a used bike, especially when it’s a used bike from one of the biggest motorcycle brands in the world. While it hasn’t been impossible to dig around on Craigslist or eBay to find the Harley of your dreams (mine is an XR1200), the bar and shield has now made it extra easy with the launch of its new H-D1 Marketplace. This site is a nationwide register of every used Harley in the country, not just Certified Pre-Owned, but every used H-D currently sitting on an H-D showroom floor. And they offer financing. This could get dangerous.
MusicRideApart

Harley Lifts Covers On Revolution Max-Powered 2021 Sportster S

Harley-Davidson's Sportster lineup hit the market way back in 1957. The entry-level model championed the Motor Company’s Iron Head mill until 1986 when the Evolution engine revamped the range. Since then, the Sportster has featured the same Evolution V-twin nestled into a double-cradle steel frame. In July, 2018, Harley unveiled...
CarsPosted by
pymnts

Digitally Connected Bikers Drive Harley’s New D2C Sales Effort

With the pandemic starting to appear in the rearview mirror, Harley-Davidson is taking a bold step toward meeting customers where they are by selling nearly 18,000 used motorcycles directly to consumers in a bid to greatly expand its digital capabilities. The H-D1 Marketplace, launched earlier this week, allows consumers to...
RetailPosted by
InsideHook

Has Beleaguered Harley-Davidson Finally Turned a Corner?

The last time we checked in with Harley-Davidson’s bottom line, it was almost a year and a half ago, and things were not looking good for the legendary American motorcycle company. Previous CEO Matthew Levatich exited unexpectedly after five years of declining domestic sales and market value, and board member Jochen Zeitz took the helm while a new leader was found. Who would grab the handlebars, and which way they would steer the bike maker, remained to be seen.
Carsbizjournals

More Harley-Davidson dealers selling new bikes at or above MSRP: Baird survey

A Robert W. Baird & Co. survey found an increasing number of Harley-Davidson Inc. dealerships selling new motorcycles for more than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price as demand outstrips supply, but Milwaukee-area dealers said they’re not in that group. With the supply of new Harley-Davidson models running low during a...
CarsTrendHunter.com

Tri-Wheel Tilting Motorcycles

Oregon-based Arcimoto, which is renowned for its collection of three-wheeled electric vehicle offerings, has teamed up with California-based Lightning Motorcycles to produce a truly spectacular tilting motorcycle that is set to claim the honor of being the fastest on three wheels. This three-wheeled tilting motorcycle will be crafted using Lightning...
CarsRideApart

Harley-Davidson Launches LiveWire ONE With A Serious Price Drop

Plenty of OEMs are thinking electric in 2021, but most aren’t creating entirely new sub-brands to showcase those models. In May, 2021, Harley-Davidson first announced its plan to spin off its LiveWire brand into its own thing. Then, in June, Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung dug up some interesting info about the upcoming “new” model out of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s latest VIN filings. Would it be more of the same, or could we expect much to change when LiveWire ONE finally made its debut?
EconomyInvestorPlace

Forget the Optimism, Harley Davidson Is a Flawed Stock

I, for one, love Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and didn’t want to write a bearish article on it, but I’ve discovered flaws that lead me to believe HOG stock might be set for a poor run. Harley Davidson stock has experienced substantial gains over the past year as a consumer product...

Comments / 1

Community Policy