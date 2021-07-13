Cancel
The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Ted Lasso Rack Up Emmy Nominations

By Mike Julianelle
The Dad
The Dad
 12 days ago
Last year was a strange one all around, but especially for entertainment. Movie theaters were closed and countless movies were delayed, with many being released on streaming, and the TV, or its modern equivalent, was where we were forced to get the bulk of our entertainment. And now it’s time to start awarding that entertainment, with the announcement of the Emmy nominations, which are full of some of the past year’s most talked about, and geeked out about, shows.

The Dad

The Dad

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

Related
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: “FREAKY”

A new premiere arrives on SATURDAY, JULY 24 (8:15-10:00pm) and to know what it is about all I have to say is “Freaky Friday with a wicked twist.” Okay, be patient, I’ll give you more than that. But, as soon as I stated the older movie title what comes to everyone’s mind is the concept of a mother and her teen child swapping bodies and the consequences thereof. It doesn’t matter if you are thinking of Barbara Harris doing the switch with Jodie Foster in the 1976 version or the one from 2003 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movies were done with hilarity in mind by Walt Disney Pictures. The concept went on to get two adaptations for TV in 1995 and 2018, but I digress.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown and The Mandalorian receive 24 nominations each while Ted Lasso, Bridgerton and Cobra Kai also earn nods ahead of TV's highest honors

The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision. The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories - drama, comedy and limited series - only the NBC show This Is Us snagged a nomination.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Emmys 2021 nominations: 'Ted Lasso,' 'Bridgerton' and all the nominees

After a year of upheaval and loss, the earnest joy of “Ted Lasso” has left its mark. The heartwarming Apple TV+ comedy, about an American college football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who moves to England to lead a soccer club, earned nominations Tuesday for lead actor in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series.
CelebritiesPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “The Crown" and “Ted Lasso,” among the TV shows that helped distract America during an oppressive pandemic year, are in the hunt for Emmy recognition. The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is...
MoviesWTHI

'Ted Lasso' broke a 'Glee' record with its Emmy nominations

The cast and producers of Apple's "Ted Lasso" scored a major W during Tuesday's Emmy nominations and broke a record in the process. With its 20 nominations, "Ted Lasso" became the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, besting the 19 nominations "Glee" earned in 2010 for its first season.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian promo posters feature Luke Skywalker and Grogu

The Skywalker Saga may have drawn to a close in 2019, but Luke Skywalker made his grand return to the Star Wars franchise with a surprise appearance in the season two finale of The Mandalorian, with a digitally-recreated Mark Hamill turning up to save our heroes before whisking young Grogu away to begin his training in the ways of the force.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Dollface’: Season 2 Of Hulu’s Kat Dennings Comedy Adds Luke Cook

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Luke Cook has joined the second season of the Hulu Original Comedy Dollface in a recurring guest star role. Dollface follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

More Game of Thrones Animated Series Being Developed at HBO Max

More animated Game of Thrones in development, Comic-Con is @Home again this year. Plus, the week’s biggest trailers and casting and development news in TV and streaming. Game of Thrones: Two More Animated Series on Tap at HBO Max. George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones universe is expanding (again). HBO...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Showtime Releases ‘American Rust’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Showtime has released a trailer for “American Rust,” premiering Sept. 12. Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, the limited series based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name follows Del Harris (Daniels), the chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, as he decides how far he’ll go to protect the son of a woman he loves, Grace (Tierney), after a murder upends the town.
TV SeriesApple Insider

Apple TV+ 'Central Park' cast and producers appear in Comic-Con panel

Producers and stars of the Apple TV animated series "Central Park" have spoken at the virtual edition of the annual Comic-Con event, to talk about how the show was created. Streamed and uploaded to YouTube as part of the [email protected] 2021 initiative, the virtual panel consisted of six people, including both producers and voices behind the hit show.

