The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Ted Lasso Rack Up Emmy Nominations
Last year was a strange one all around, but especially for entertainment. Movie theaters were closed and countless movies were delayed, with many being released on streaming, and the TV, or its modern equivalent, was where we were forced to get the bulk of our entertainment. And now it’s time to start awarding that entertainment, with the announcement of the Emmy nominations, which are full of some of the past year’s most talked about, and geeked out about, shows.www.thedad.com
