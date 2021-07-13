Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The 10 best states for buying an affordable new home

By Johnson Damian
mpamag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAffordability is among the biggest factors that home buyers consider when choosing when house hunting. In fact, real estate firm Rocket Homes called housing “the largest item in most Americans’ budgets.”. “Where you live can have a huge impact on your finances, for better or worse,” says the firm. It...

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Home Loans#Us Census#Rocket Homes#Americans#Hud#The Us Bureau Of Census#The Hawkeye State#Midwestern#Ohio Median
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Sunrise, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can you afford a new roof? If not, you might not be able to find home insurance

Tony Lilly can’t find a private market insurance company willing to insure the house he bought last August because, he was told, at 16 years, the structure’s cement tile roof is too old. It’s a problem millions of Florida homeowners could soon face, thanks to insurance companies’ efforts to avoid paying for skyrocketing numbers of roof replacements. Homeowners will have to shell out tens of ...
Real EstateLaredo Morning Times

These Are the Cheapest and Most Expensive States to Live in for 2021

If you’re looking for low housing costs, inexpensive energy and all-around affordable prices in the United States, head south but not too far west. And don’t expect to do good business where you’re going. Those are the big conclusions reached by CNBC as part of its annual Top States for...
House RentPosted by
The Independent

Here’s the hourly wage you need to make to afford a two-bedroom apartment in every state

No person working a full-time job earning minimum wage can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the US, according to a new report that illustrates the gulf between Americans’ income and the rising costs of housing.The report, from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, found that there is not a single state, county or city anywhere in the country where a person working 40 hours a week on minimum wage can afford rent for a two-bedroom property. An hourly “housing wage” – what Americans would need to earn to afford a fair-market rental and utilities without spending more than...
Real EstatePosted by
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Cities to Buy Real Estate in Now?

The housing market is hot right now. With interest rates often hovering below 3 percent, now might be a good time to invest in real estate. What are the best cities to buy real estate in now?. Article continues below advertisement. Location is the key to successful real estate investing....
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Named One Of The Best States To Work From Home

If you're not a fan of out-of-towners making their way into the Treasure Valley, you may not love this new major article showing Idaho as one of the best places to move. There seems to be a trend of people fleeing from big cities and going to smaller, suburban or even rural communities now that working from home has become a bit more normalized. Based on a variety of factors, CNBC shared a list of the top ten best states to move to if you work from home. You guessed it, Idaho cracked the top ten, at number six. Here's why: "Idaho has the nation’s hottest housing market, which can hurt affordability but will help your investment pay off faster. Costs are low and the grid is reliable, but the state’s broadband systems need some attention."
Real EstateAOL Corp

The 20 Hardest Places To Sell a Home

The year 2020 was, in many ways, a home buyer's dream. Mortgage rates hit all-time lows of below 3%, which triggered two phenomena. First, mortgage applications skyrocketed as early as March, as buyers scrambled to lock in lower rates. However, at the same time, this surge in demand drove home prices higher, making the market attractive to sellers.
Economympamag.com

10 states with the highest homeowners insurance rates

Our homes are among the most expensive things that many of us we’ll ever own, so it stands to reason that we should get insurance for it. Homeowners insurance – otherwise known as an HO-3 policy – protects your home from unforeseen events like disasters or burglary, but its cost can vary widely depending on your location.
Real Estatekiss951.com

NC and SC Cities Make ‘The Most Affordable Beach Towns To Buy Home In The U.S.’

One of the best things about the Carolina’s to me, is the beaches!. A lot of people love to spend their summers by the beach, and while some may just get a vacation rental for a week, other lucky folks buy beach homes so they always have a place to go. Of course, buying in a beach town isn’t necessarily cheap, but there are some places that are more affordable than others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy