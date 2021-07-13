Cancel
Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: Jalen Cheek

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
 12 days ago
The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at cornerback Jalen Cheek, a true freshman who is looking to have a big impact in the secondary.

Cheek was one of BC's bigger commitments in the Class of 2021. A top 10 recruit in the state of New Jersey, and an SI All American candidate, Cheek chose Boston College over offers from West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Maryland, Penn State. He just arrived on campus this summer, as a typical freshman so it may take some time for Cheek to adjust to the defense.

SI All American, gave this tidbit in their scouting report on the cornerback:

Cheek’s combination of length and anticipatory ball skills make him an intriguing cornerback prospect. Assuming his quickness and speed on film is verifiable, he might be among the most underrated defensive backs in 2021. Projects as multi-year starter for Boston College, with higher upside.

Stellar

Cheek has a superb summer and finds his way on to the field as a true freshman. Even though Boston College is stacked at defensive back, Cheek earns playing time and finds a role with the team. Sets himself up to be a major player with the Eagles heading into 2022.

Standard

Cheek is a practice warrior, playing well with the second team defense and getting the attention of the coaching staff. While he only shows up for a few blow out games, those snaps are meaningful and he earns his redshirt while showing major potential for future seasons.

Subpar

Not much is heard of Cheek, as Shawn Asbury & Clinton Burton Jr, along with a few other names dominate the DB talk. The potential is there but might need a year or two for it to develop.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver

Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle

Shitta Sillah- Defensive End

CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver

Kobay White- Wide Receiver

Matt Rueve- Quarterback

Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Boston, MA
