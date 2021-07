I am not sure if you could help me but I figured it is worth a try. I have a long story I won’t bore you with. My husband a Navy Veteran who has PSTD is devastated along with me over our missing dog Lily who vanished during a camping trip in Parish. We actually live two and half hours away in Elmira just 15 minutes from the Pennsylvania boarder. I have been back and forth searching for Lily following up on leads that never bring Lily home.