Rob Zombie Building Exact Replica of ‘Munsters’ House for Upcoming Movie

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
Loudwire
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Zombie is building an identical replica of the unmistakable house from TV's The Munsters for his film reboot of the '60s sitcom that chronicles the everyday lives of a happy monster family. The moviemaking musician revealed as much on Monday (July 12) when he shared an image of a...

Person
Rob Zombie
