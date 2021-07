If you’re familiar with the BGA’s What the Gov? series, you’ll soon notice some changes. We’ll continue to provide you information on the inner workings of your government but also amplify community narratives and voices through civic reporting and programming. We’re still accepting, reading, and answering your questions, so please continue to share with us any curiosities or stories you have about the public officials and agencies elected to work for you. This piece was inspired by an anonymous BGA reader's question, which has been edited for clarity: I'm interested in recent salaries and compensations at the Chicago Park District. How do I look into how much the staff earns?