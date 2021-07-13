Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody Announces Illustrated ‘Dirty Poetry’ Book

By Joe DiVita
Posted by 
Loudwire
Loudwire
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody is set to release Dirty Poetry From the Contagiously Contorted and Quixotically Twisted Mind of Ivan L. Moody, an illustrated collection of poetry, through Z2 Comics just in time for Halloween this fall. "Out of all the projects I’ve undertaken this is something...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Loudwire

Loudwire

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Moody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Five Finger Death Punch#Illustrations#Moody#Z2 Comics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Finger, TN1029thebuzz.com

Five Finger Death Punch Confirm Upcoming Album

Five Finger Death Punch are definitely working on their next studio album. The group’s longtime producer Kevin Churko commented on a post by the band which shared a picture of Ivan Moody sitting at a table surrounded by handwritten notes. Churko wrote, “If you ever wondered how it all takes shape with @ivanmoody…..paper and pen. No ipads/iPhones/laptops allowed.”
MusicantiMUSIC

Grayscale Share 'Dirty Bombs' Video And Announce Album

Grayscale have released a music video for their new single "Dirty Bombs". The song is the first taste of the band's forthcoming album, "Umbra", which will hit stores on August 27th. Frontman Collin Walsh had this to say about the new single, "'Dirty Bombs' touches on the constant, excruciating need...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Wedding Confession, Paris Betrayal Hinted By Delon de Metz

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is concerned about all the affairs happening at work. He tells Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) that they need to keep personal and business separate. Could this be a hint that Paris and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) end up in bed together right before the “SINN” wedding?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Eric Clapton fans react after musician says he refuses to play venues that require vaccine passports

Fans of Eric Clapton have been divided after the musician announced that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination to from the end of September, in order for entry. On Thursday 22 July, Clapton shared his own statement on the app Telegram, via architect and coronavirus sceptic Robin Monotti. Clapton’s comments were shared alongside the artist’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which he released with Van Morrison last year. “I wish to say...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Public Healthorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Eric Clapton Speaks Out About Adverse Reaction to Covid-19 Vaccine

Prior to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine Eric Clapton and Van Morrison released a song titled “Stand and Deliver” in which they touch on their feelings of the U.K’s response to the pandemic. Stand and deliver / You let them put the fear on you / Stand and deliver / But...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Rise Against Unveil ‘Nowhere Generation’ Graphic Novel Companion

Rise Against are doubling down their efforts in the comic book arena and just unveiled Rise Against Presents: Nowhere Generation, the graphic novel companion to their ninth studio album, which came out earlier this year. The band was featured on the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack by DC Comics, having...
MusicantiMUSIC

Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years

Cleopatra Records have announced that they will be releasing Megadeth's "Unplugged In Boston" for the very first time on August 20th in multiple formats. The album will mark the very first time in 20 years that the band's rare 2001 intimate, scaled-down performance in Boston, Ma will be released commercially.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Underoath Surprise Release Heavy New Song ‘Damn Excuses’

Underoath have just released their first new song since 2018’s Erase Me and the fresh cut is a heavy return to the band’s classic sound. “Damn Excuses” was completely self-recorded and produced by Underoath at guitarist Tim McTague’s Feral Sound studio. A new album has yet to be announced so far, leaving “Damn Excuses” as a standalone single for now.
CelebritiesPosted by
Hot 99.1

Trippie Redd Jumps Into Crowd and Things Go Wrong Quick – Watch

Trippie Redd ran into some issues at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival after he hopped into the crowd during his set. Following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Loud Miami Festival is back and in full swing. On Friday (July 23), things kicked off with Trippie Redd being one of the artist's performing on Day One. The Ohio rapper's set almost went seriously bad when he jumped into the crowd causing a mass frenzy from fans. It started when he directed the fans to prepare an area in front of the stage for a mosh pit. "We bout to do this mosh pit. Open up this mosh pit or I ain't even performing this shit," Trippie orders from the stage. "If y'all don't open this mosh pit in the middle right here, it's over with. I'm outta here. Open the mosh pit. We need that shit big."
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Bullet for My Valentine’s Michael Paget Plays His Favorite Riffs

Bullet for My Valentine guitarist Michael ‘Padge’ Paget is our latest guest to play his favorite riffs on Gear Factor. In this episode, Padge delves into his formative years as a player before taking fans through his personal favorite BFMV riffs. The first riff Padge learned that made him want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy