Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Abortion rights groups sue to block Texas 'heartbeat' law from taking effect

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQ8Te_0avhrhML00
The Texas law allows virtually anyone in the United States to file a lawsuit against someone who aided an abortion in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A group of abortion providers and supporters filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday that aims to block a new Texas law that opens up anyone who unlawfully aids in the practice in the state to legal trouble.

The group is led by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, American Civil Liberties Union and multiple abortion providers in Texas.

The suit argues that the law, which is scheduled to take effect in September, violates people's right to privacy, equal protection and other freedoms.

The law allows private citizens to sue abortion clinics, doctors and virtually anyone who assists a woman in receiving an abortion in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is often before a woman even knows she's pregnant.

Several states have passed similar six-week bans, but Texas' law is unique in that it relies on private lawsuits to enforce the ban -- which is why it includes language that says those who aid women in receiving an abortion can be sued.

In fact, the law allows virtually anyone in the United States to file a lawsuit against someone who aided an abortion in Texas after the six-week period, for up to $10,000 per defendant.

Plaintiff Whole Woman's Health said the law would create a "nightmarish future" that encourages citizens to "turn on each other."

"This is far and away the most extreme restriction on abortion I've ever seen," said Whole Woman's Health President Amy Hagstrom Miller, according to the Houston Chronicle. "If this law is allowed to stand in Texas, it won't be long before it shows up in other states."

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, at least 85% of abortions performed in Texas are done after six weeks.

Texas Republicans plan to pass a bill this month barring providers from dispensing abortion medications by mail, which advocates say would further limit options for women in rural areas.

Comments / 21

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#New Texas#Abortion Clinics#Whole Woman S Health#The Houston Chronicle#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Salon

Abortion rights advocacy groups file lawsuit against controversial Texas law

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Abortion rights advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit pushing back against Texas' new controversial law. According to The Washington Post, multiple abortion rights groups, including the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), filed the lawsuit in Austin on behalf of a number of other abortion rights groups.
Texas StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Doctors, Clergy Sue Over New Texas Law That Offers $10,000 Bounty on Abortions

Starting September 1st, the state of Texas is offering a $10,000 bounty to any private citizen willing to sue another person who, in some way, helped make an abortion possible. The potential list of targets for such lawsuits is endless: from a pregnant person’s doctor and nurses, a therapist or pastor who offered moral support, a partner who helped pay for the procedure, a friend (even an Uber driver) who drove the patient to the clinic. Under the new law — which a group of doctors, clergy and clinic owners sued to block Tuesday — any or all of them could be taken to court by a stranger with no connection to the patient whatsoever and forced to pay a minimum of $10,000 each, plus legal fees, for “aiding or abetting” an abortion.
Congress & CourtsLaredo Morning Times

How the Supreme Court Might End Nationwide Legal Abortion

For the first time in decades, the fundamental right to abortion is squarely being attacked in the Supreme Court. On Thursday, Mississippi filed a brief with the court directly asking it to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing a right to abortion. This hasn’t happened since 1992, in...
Arkansas StateNPR

A Federal Judge Has Blocked An Arkansas Law Banning Most Abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions in the state while she hears a challenge to its constitutionality. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law, which was set to take effect on July 28. The measure was passed this year by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Texas StatePress Democrat

Citizens, not the state, will enforce new abortion law in Texas

People across the country may soon be able to sue abortion clinics, doctors and anyone helping a woman get an abortion in Texas, under a new state law that contains a legal innovation with broad implications for the American court system. The provision passed the Texas Legislature this spring as...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

Abortion Groups Sue Over Texas Law That Lets Citizens Sue Abortion Providers

Planned Parenthood and other abortion advocacy groups sued Texas on Tuesday over a new law that bans abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected and directs private citizens to enforce the law through civil lawsuits, part of a broader wave of new state-level abortion restrictions that could soon be able to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Texas Statekrwg.org

Texas Faces Lawsuit Over New Abortion Law

UNDATED (AP) — A coalition of abortion providers and advocates are challenging in court a Texas law empowering private citizens to sue anyone helping a woman get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The lawsuit filed Tuesday asked a U.S. district court to block the law before it takes effect in September. Opponents of the measure say it could saddle abortion providers with lawsuits that ultimately force them to shut down. Federal courts have mostly blocked similar laws in other states. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up in the fall a case that could dramatically alter nearly 50 years of court precedent on abortion rights.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Democrats flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

In an extraordinary effort to block Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions, Texas Democrats bolted — again. A large group of Democratic members of the state House of Representatives arrived at Dulles International Airport on Monday evening after fleeing the state in a pair of charter jets. At least 51 members were on the flights, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. At least seven others were en route, as well.
Texas Statetexasscorecard.com

Abortion Businesses Sue to Stop Texas’ New Pro-Life Law

As 53,000-plus babies were aborted in Texas last year, businesses that profit off of killing children in the womb are trying to keep their practice legal in the state. On Tuesday, abortion organizations including Planned Parenthood and Jane’s Due Process—which specifically aids and abets underage girls in exterminating their children—have filed a class action lawsuit against numerous elected officials to try to halt the newly approved Texas Heartbeat Act.
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Abortion providers sue to block Texas law that would ban most procedures

Abortion providers filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to block a new state law that would ban most abortions in Texas. Senate Bill 8, set to take effect Sept. 1, would prohibit abortions as early as the sixth week of pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant. Between 85% and 90% of abortions take place after the sixth week, the lawsuit said.
Florida Stateflarecord.com

Florida civil-rights groups sue to block enforcement anti-riot law

Naples protesters turned out in support of anti-government demonstrations in Cuba. | Wiki Commons Images. Plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new Florida law that aims to counter violence and disorder during protests have filed a motion to halt enforcement of a key section of the law.
Texas StateCourthouse News Service

Texas Abortion Providers Preemptively Challenge Fetal Heartbeat Law

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — A Texas fetal heartbeat law that has yet to take effect drew its first challenge Tuesday from a group of abortion providers who say it puts a bounty on them to be collected by anti-abortion crusaders. Senate Bill 8, passed along party lines by Republican state...
Women's Healthinvesting.com

Abortion rights advocates sue Texas over 6-week abortion ban

(Reuters) -Several abortion rights groups filed a federal lawsuit in Texas on Tuesday seeking to block a new state law banning abortion after six weeks and enabling individuals to sue anyone who assists a woman in getting an abortion past that point. The lawsuit contends the Texas law violates a...
Texas StateMedscape News

Doctors Challenge TX Abortion Law That Asks Public to Sue Providers

Groups of physicians, other clinicians, and clergy filed a federal lawsuit to overturn a new Texas abortion law and stop it from taking effect on. The suit, filed yesterday in United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Austin Division, was signed by nearly two dozen health centers, health alliances, surgical centers, rights advocates, individual providers, and clergy members.

Comments / 21

Community Policy