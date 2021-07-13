Everything we know about Company of Heroes 3
The strategy aficionados at Relic have announced a return to World War 2. Company of Heroes 3 is coming, along with a list of new features as surprising as it is exciting. The series is one of the best RTS affairs around, managing to carve out a comfortable place for itself even during the decline of the genre. And with such slim pickings when it comes to real-time strategy these days, a new Company of Heroes is exceedingly welcome.www.pcgamer.com
