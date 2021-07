Microsoft released an XL-sized bundle of security fixes for its products for this month's Patch Tuesday, and other vendors are close behind in issuing updates. The Windows goliath's batch for July has 117 patches, 13 for what's said to be critical bugs, 103 important, and one moderate. Normally, we'd encourage you to install these updates, testing them as appropriate prior to deployment, before miscreants develop exploits for them. However, four of these holes are already being exploited in the wild, according to Microsoft, so you best get your skates on.