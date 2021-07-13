Cancel
SpongeBob will smash in Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl, which is exactly what you think it is

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a new fighting game that pits Nickelodeon’s most famous characters against each other in pitched combat. Nickelodeon revealed the game and its first trailer on Tuesday in an announcement from IGN. The game looks to be a clone of Nintendo’s Smash Bros. — publisher GameMill also...

