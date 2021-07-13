SpongeBob will smash in Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl, which is exactly what you think it is

Yesterday, GameMill Entertainment revealed their latest game on the way as we're getting Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. As you might have seen, yesterday the company partnered with IGN to release the game's trailer as an exclusive. Today they're letting the rest of us play ball as we now have more info on the game. You're going to be getting several characters crossing a generation or two of Nickelodeon's animated franchises in a Super Smash Bros-esq brawler, which was developed in conjunction with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs. You'll be able to pick characters from iconic shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, The Loud House, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Rugrats, Ren & Stimpy, and more. You can check out the trailer below as we wait to see when it will officially be released this Fall.