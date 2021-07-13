Android 12’s copying Samsung’s excellent Game Launcher and Game Tools

Hidden object games are a subgenre of puzzle games. They are also pretty popular. In most hidden object games, you hunt around an area for items that help you proceed through the game. Most games in the genre also have an element of mystery to them since you don’t know why you’re solving all of these puzzles. The games are easier to make than most and have seen great success as web-based games. Still, there are some great options for mobile. Here are the best hidden object games for Android.