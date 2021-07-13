Android 12’s copying Samsung’s excellent Game Launcher and Game Tools
It became clear two months ago that several Android 12 features have been inspired by Samsung’s One UI. We can now add yet another feature to that growing list, as new evidence gathered from the most recent Android 12 beta builds confirms that the upcoming OS update boasts a so-called “game dashboard.” It features tools and various gaming-related options that sound very similar to what you’ll find in Samsung’s Game Launcher and Game Tools / Game Plugins Plus.www.sammobile.com
