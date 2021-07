"It's starting!" says Atlus' announcement of a year-long Persona celebration, doing absolutely nothing to dampen down the heart-fires of weebs worldwide. The series developer will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first game in September 2021, and has announced it's working on seven new projects that will be announced separately until Autumn 2022. The event's website also has various bits of anniversary merchandise to offer and, rather charmingly, adds: "If you don't mind, please take this opportunity to purchase it!"