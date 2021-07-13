Cancel
Luxury Kia Carnival Limo Has A Built-In Foot Massager

The all-new Kia Carnival arrived in America for the 2022 model year as a replacement for the outgoing Sedona. Measuring 203 inches long with a 121.7-inch wheelbase, the new Carnival has a spacious interior with premium materials and a suite of comfort features. At 168 cubic feet, its passenger space is best-in-class, making it one of the most luxurious minivans on the market. In its home South Korean market, Kia also sells a stretched Hi-Limousine variant, which measures 204.7 inches long and features a higher roof.

