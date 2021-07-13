Cancel
Texas State

From Texas to Tokyo: Teenage Skateboarding Sensation Jordan Santana

By Rafe Bartholomew
Texas Monthly
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our four-part From Texas to Tokyo video series, which tells the stories of four Olympic hopefuls with ties to the Lone Star State. There has never been an Olympic Games quite like this summer’s competition—which still carries the words “Tokyo 2020” in its official name, despite taking place a full year behind schedule. Postponed by and eventually held during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these Olympics have presented an unprecedented set of challenges to athletes from Beijing to Berlin to Dallas, all of whom have been forced to adapt to never-before-seen obstacles and conditions to qualify for the events they’ve trained their whole lives to reach. Not all of them make it, but more than fifty sportsmen and women with ties to Texas will be representing the United States this year, and Texas Monthly has teamed up with June Third Films to tell the stories of four Olympic hopefuls from our state on their journeys from Texas to Tokyo.

