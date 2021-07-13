Hugo Micallef Inks Pact With Top Rank, Pro Debut on September 10
Hugo Micallef, who notched more than 100 amateur victories while representing his homeland of the Principality of Monaco in tournaments worldwide, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. Micallef, from Monte Carlo, will make his pro debut Friday, Sept. 10 in Paris on the undercard of heavyweight contender Tony Yoka’s homecoming bout against fellow unbeaten Petar Milas (streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+).www.boxingscene.com
