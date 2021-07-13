Secretlab Titan Evo review: the best just got an upgrade

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Last year, we reviewed the BAGSMART camera bag. For $65, it does pretty much everything that a photographer needs. You can store a laptop. There are dividers. You can store your camera stuff below and accessories up top. It’s also fairly stylish. But best of all, it’s really, really cheap when it comes to the price. And it just became even more affordable. You can snag yours for the cost of way less than a glass of really top shelf whiskey. Here’s where you can get it. And it will last a whole lot longer. I use it mostly to store my Sony gear in there. But if you have another lightweight camera system like Fujifilm X, Leica M, or Nikon Z, you can’t go wrong with this bag at all. It became our best selling camera bag via Amazon links for good reasons. Be sure to check out our review previously linked.