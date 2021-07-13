Someone Drove This Chevy Truck Boat To The Levee But The Levee Wasn't Dry

In 1960 Chevrolet introduced its C/K truck platform, setting the stage for the second generation and what some believe to be some of the best-looking Chevy trucks ever made. Still for some, these classic trucks left something to be desired. Maybe not for the time but as technology progressed the capabilities and style of trucks into the modern era the Chevy C10 certainly did become a bit dated. It is this train of thought that has led to what has become referred to as restomodding. While this terminology can refer to something as simple as installing a modern Bluetooth stereo into an old restored vehicle, the previous owner of this 1968 Chevrolet C10 really took the portmanteau and ran with it.