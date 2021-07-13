Someone Drove This Chevy Truck Boat To The Levee But The Levee Wasn't Dry
Fans of the infamous television show Street Outlaws will instantly recognize this orange 1970 Chevrolet pickup truck. It's the notorious Farmtruck, the sleepiest drag racing sleeper that ever sleeped though it's hardly a sleeper these days. Worldwide fame for the truck and its caretakers Farmtruck and AZN means everyone knows this beat-up truck is really a full-on race car under the skin. Or at least, it used to be.www.motor1.com
Comments / 1