MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Principals at the Minneapolis high schools sent out a joint message, warning families to be more cautious as violent crime rises in the city. "Please continue to be vigilant, stay together, and avoid lingering. We love you. We need you," the message stated. "We would be remiss to not publicly declare that a lack of safety planning, especially for & around our children, is of great and urgent concern for us right now. We are asking the entire Minneapolis community to come together to keep our young people safe."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO