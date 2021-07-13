Cancel
Company of Heroes 3 announced, coming to PC in 2022

Company of Heroes 3 is real, and it's coming to PC in 2022. Relic Entertainment and Sega announced the long-awaited sequel today, some eight years after the release of Company of Heroes 2. Set in the Mediterranean during World War II, Company of Heroes 3 is promising landscapes "of immense variety, from windswept Italian mountain passes to harsh North African deserts and coastal vistas." These locales shape the "dynamic campaign map" on which you'll lead the Ally forces against Axis forces in the fight for control of Italy.

