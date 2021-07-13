Company of Heroes 3 announced, coming to PC in 2022

A mount players are on the hunt for in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands in the Sapphire Skyblazer. There are multiple ways to obtain this unique mount. First, you can receive it if you have a 6-month subscription for World of Warcraft, which is a good way for anyone who has been playing the MMO for quite some time to obtain it. Alternatively, if you’re jumping back into the game, you can purchase a 6-month subscription before the end of July 2021 to receive it in the same fashion. The final way to grab the Sapphire Skyblazer is to purchase it directly from the Blizzard store. You will have to use real-world money to grab this mount, but players are curious about the mount’s appearance and what is it?