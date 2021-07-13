Jordan's Way teaming up with local shelters for fundraisers

MIDLAND, Texas — Jordan's Way and shelters in the area are teaming up for a special fundraiser event.

Sassy's Dogs Rescue will have their event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on July 14 at Tall City Brewing Co.

Another live event for Permian Basin Animal Advocates will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on July 15 at the Midland Beer Garden and be livestreamed on Facebook.

During these events and others in the area, volunteers will get pied in the face or dunked in a dunk tank, and might have to eat wild or hot food to help raise funds. They will also be showcasing dogs and cats from the area that need homes.

A majority of donations will go to local shelters and their mission to help rescue animals from the streets and shelters and get them into loving homes. Jordan's Way will receive 25% of the funds for the first 48 hours of each fundraiser.

Jordan's Way is dedicated to helping shelters in need, inspired by the founder's dog Jordan who passed in 2018.

For more information on this event, PBAA and Jordan's Way, you can click or tap here. To learn more about Sassy's Dogs Rescue you can check here.