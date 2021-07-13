Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Parker will drop local re-election bid, focus on Atlantic commissioner special election

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Andrew Parker is eschewing his bid for re-election to his municipal office in order to concentrate on a special election for Atlantic County Commissioner. Hours after Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk ordered a November 2 do-over election for the 3rd district commissioner seat, Parker announced that he was dropping out of his re-election bid for Egg Harbor Township Committee.

newjerseyglobe.com

