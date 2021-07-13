AUDIO: Cntrlla – “I Don’t Fuck Around”

Somewhere at the intersection of blues and straight up rock n’ roll lies the latest from the Koch Marshall Trio, “From The Up’Nuh.” The album was made in the duration of quarantine, featuring tracks that appeared in the band’s various live stream events. The songs come across as a ferocious jam session, complete with plenty of sweet guitar licks and uptempo grooves. Not lost on anyone in the process is the amount of technical prowess that each of the band’s members get to display on this record, many of which come out in various solos and breakdowns. “From The Up’Nuh” is a soulful exploration of a band looking to make the most fun that they can of a bad situation during the pandemic, and you can enjoy it as the world opens back up. Check out the album below: