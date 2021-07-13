Cancel
Music

AUDIO: Cntrlla – “I Don’t Fuck Around”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinimalist-bass producer Cntrlla has another track out this week. This one takes a more aggressive, industrial approach that bangs against metallic textures with no fucks given. It’s a bit of a deviation from some of Cntrlla’s more liquid compositions, but nonetheless keeps his trademark misty atmosphere intact.

