AUDIO: $taan – “Guitars & 808s”

Heaven has often reflected its artistry through different ways. The Universe is one of them. The stars, planets, and galaxies are all part of Heaven’s delight. What does it mean to see them as being the works of the Most High? How are these precious treasures layered and presented as celebrations of the Most High? What is their artistic nature and poetic delight? How do they consistently remind us that there is a greater, who rules the Heavens and precides over Earth? Well, there are different ways for that. One of the treasures is how they use the talents and gifts of others for such a glory as that. Poetry is one artistry. Music is another. Let’s move to the reign of music!