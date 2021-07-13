Cancel
Music

AUDIO: $taan – “Guitars & 808s”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article$taan has his first track in a while out, and he’s letting his emotions do the talking on “Guitars & 808s.” The production on the single features, well, a guitar-driven beat and 808s on the percussion, but $taan brings the track to life with his melodic bars. Discussing a relationship gone awry, and dealing with the drama that comes with it, he’s putting it all on the line to try and make things work. It’s a track that lets you reflect on the important things in life, and a solid effort from an artist still finding their voice. Check out “Guitars & 808s” below:

