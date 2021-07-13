Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

The Tragic Murder Of Stanford Student Arlis Perry

By Jennifer Deutschmann
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the early morning hours of October 13, 1974, the body of 19-year-old Arlis Perry was discovered inside the Stanford Memorial Church in Stanford, California. As reported by Palo Alto Online, Perry was killed with an ice pick, which was forced through her skull just behind her left ear. Authorities said the scene was specifically gruesome, as the teen's body was displayed next to the church's altar in what appeared to be a ritualistic fashion. The killer had undressed Arlis from the waist down, sexually assaulted her, and placed candles in and around her corpse.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Stanford Memorial Church#Mercury News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy