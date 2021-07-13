The Tragic Murder Of Stanford Student Arlis Perry

In the early morning hours of October 13, 1974, the body of 19-year-old Arlis Perry was discovered inside the Stanford Memorial Church in Stanford, California. As reported by Palo Alto Online, Perry was killed with an ice pick, which was forced through her skull just behind her left ear. Authorities said the scene was specifically gruesome, as the teen's body was displayed next to the church's altar in what appeared to be a ritualistic fashion. The killer had undressed Arlis from the waist down, sexually assaulted her, and placed candles in and around her corpse.