Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime win dismissal of Roy Moore defamation lawsuit

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed Roy Moore’s defamation lawsuit against British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in which the former U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama claimed he was duped into appearing on Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” and falsely portrayed as a sex offender.

U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan said the consent agreement Moore signed to appear on Cohen’s show precluded his claims of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

A lawyer for Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other defendants included Showtime and its parent ViacomCBS Inc.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

